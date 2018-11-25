Comparing Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) & Belden (BDC)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) and Belden (NYSE:BDC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Belden, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A Belden 0 3 3 0 2.50

Belden has a consensus target price of $72.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Belden’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Belden is more favorable than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Belden’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asia Pacific Wire & Cable $425.21 million 0.07 $8.71 million N/A N/A Belden $2.39 billion 0.90 $93.21 million $5.35 9.96

Belden has higher revenue and earnings than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable.

Profitability

This table compares Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and Belden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asia Pacific Wire & Cable 1.20% 2.53% 1.68% Belden 5.83% 21.28% 7.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Belden shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Belden pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Belden pays out 3.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Belden has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Belden beats Asia Pacific Wire & Cable on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes telecommunications, power cable, and enameled and electronic wire products in Thailand, the People's Republic of China, Singapore, Australia, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. It offers telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as street lights, traffic signals, and other signs. The company also provides enameled wire for use in the assembly of a range of electrical products consisting of oil-filled transformers, refrigerator motors, telephones, radios, televisions, fan motors, air conditioner compressors, and other electric appliances. In addition, it distributes wire and cable products; and offers project engineering services in the supply, delivery, and installation of power cables. It serves government organizations, electric contracting firms, electrical dealers, and wire and cable factories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products. The Enterprise Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations. The Industrial Solutions segment offers infrastructure components and on-machine connectivity systems, including industrial and input/output (I/O) connectors, industrial cables, IP and networking cables, I/O modules, distribution boxes, ruggedized controls and sensors, customer specific wiring solutions, and controllers and sensors for use in industrial automation applications. The Network Solutions provides foundational controls for protecting enterprises against cyberattacks, automating IT regulatory compliance and improving operational efficiency; and software and services that protect against cyberattacks and data breaches with integrated security controls that discover assets, harden configurations, identify vulnerabilities and detect threats. It sells its products to distributors, end-users, installers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Belden CDT Inc. and changed its name to Belden Inc. in May 2007. Belden Inc. was founded in 1902 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.