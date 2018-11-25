Comparing Asure Software (ASUR) & Intelligent Content Enterprises (NVSIF)

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) and Intelligent Content Enterprises (OTCMKTS:NVSIF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Asure Software and Intelligent Content Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asure Software -13.56% 8.21% 2.51% Intelligent Content Enterprises N/A N/A -5,311.11%

Volatility & Risk

Asure Software has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intelligent Content Enterprises has a beta of -1282.02, suggesting that its stock price is 128,302% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asure Software and Intelligent Content Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asure Software 0 1 7 0 2.88 Intelligent Content Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Asure Software currently has a consensus target price of $16.25, suggesting a potential upside of 168.60%. Given Asure Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Asure Software is more favorable than Intelligent Content Enterprises.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Asure Software and Intelligent Content Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asure Software $54.44 million 1.67 -$5.72 million $0.45 13.44 Intelligent Content Enterprises $20,000.00 13.20 -$1.58 million N/A N/A

Intelligent Content Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asure Software.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Asure Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Asure Software beats Intelligent Content Enterprises on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service time and labor management, and workspace management solutions worldwide. The company's product line includes AsureSpace workplace management solutions that enable organizations to manage their office environments and optimize real estate utilization; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities. It also offers AsureHCM, an integrated cloud-based platform that provides human resource services ranging from human resource management and payroll to benefits, talent acquisition, and performance management; Evolution HCM, an AsureHCM channel product that provide users with the flexibility and best practices to handle clients; and AsureConsulting that offers a suite of services to assist organizations through the entire employee lifecycle. In addition, it provides SmartView occupancy sensors and analytics platform that offers insights, which allow companies to make strategic decisions about real estate investments and workplace design; and SmartMove, a move management software that help companies design floorplans and track permanent seat assignments, as well as manage assets, such as telephones, laptops, desks, chairs, and other items assigned to an employee. Further, the company provides AsureSpace Resource Scheduler, a solution for the digital workplace that features conference room and desk reservations, service management, interactive floorplans, visitor management, calendar and Web conference integrations, and reporting; and NowSpace, a mobile app for Apple and Android devices that enables mobile workers to find and reserve desks and conference rooms from their smart phones. It serves clients ranging from Fortune 500 to small and mid-sized businesses directly, as well as through reseller and referral partners. Asure Software Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Intelligent Content Enterprises Company Profile

Intelligent Content Enterprises Inc. (ICE) is a media and Internet company that focuses on the experience of the user, creating brands, products and destinations globally, regionally and by language providing an informative, entertaining and engaging look at content. The Company focuses on Content Distribution, Creation, Management, Advertising services and Technologies. Its business units comprise Digital Widget Factory Inc. and ICE Studio Productions Inc. Through its intelligent content technology, ICE’s DWF platform evaluates user engagement and site follow through and based on those assessments recommends, which content channels achieve the popularity standards of a standalone DWF site and then recommends their launch to the expanding portfolio of DWF Websites and can push content, including video throughout the portfolio. Digital Widget Factory Inc.’s primary Web and mobile site offering, www.digiwidgy.com, provides daily content on various news and entertainment-based subjects.

