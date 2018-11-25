Comparing DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) and Nobel Biocare (NBHGF)

Nobel Biocare (OTCMKTS:NBHGF) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Nobel Biocare alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nobel Biocare and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nobel Biocare 0 0 0 0 N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA 0 8 6 0 2.43

DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.06%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Nobel Biocare.

Dividends

DENTSPLY SIRONA pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Nobel Biocare does not pay a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DENTSPLY SIRONA has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nobel Biocare and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA -41.97% 8.68% 5.35%

Volatility & Risk

Nobel Biocare has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nobel Biocare and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nobel Biocare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.99 billion 2.03 -$1.55 billion $2.66 13.73

Nobel Biocare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DENTSPLY SIRONA.

Summary

DENTSPLY SIRONA beats Nobel Biocare on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. The company also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, it provides dental technology products, including dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialist, and dental laboratories; and dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories. Further, the company offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. It markets and sells dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Nobel Biocare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobel Biocare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.