Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Shares of Computer Services stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $738.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.22.

Get Computer Services alerts:

Computer Services (OTCMKTS:CSVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.06 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Computer Services, Inc. (CSVI) to Issue $0.36 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/computer-services-inc-csvi-to-issue-0-36-quarterly-dividend.html.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers core processing, managed services, mobile and Internet, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. It provides processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; professional services; and eBusiness services, as well as equipment and supply sales.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.