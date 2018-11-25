Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,058 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Conagra Brands worth $25,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57,565.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,555,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,684,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,451 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 4,138,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,353 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,423,000 after acquiring an additional 900,561 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,347,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $44.00 target price on Conagra Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Conagra Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $39.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, CFO David S. Marberger purchased 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $99,969.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,415.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown acquired 7,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.25 per share, with a total value of $249,993.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,112 shares of company stock valued at $849,948. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

