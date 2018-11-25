Connable Office Inc. Decreases Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Connable Office Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 8.0% of Connable Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $41,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,118 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,420,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 41,603.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,407,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPY opened at $263.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $252.92 and a 1 year high of $293.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/connable-office-inc-decreases-position-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.