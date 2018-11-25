Contrasting Corning (GLW) and Optical Cable (OCC)

Corning (NYSE:GLW) and Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Corning alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Corning and Optical Cable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 0 4 5 0 2.56 Optical Cable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corning currently has a consensus price target of $36.13, suggesting a potential upside of 15.90%. Given Corning’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Corning is more favorable than Optical Cable.

Profitability

This table compares Corning and Optical Cable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning -5.86% 13.22% 6.06% Optical Cable 0.98% 3.37% 1.83%

Dividends

Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Optical Cable does not pay a dividend. Corning pays out 41.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corning has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of Optical Cable shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Corning shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Optical Cable shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Corning and Optical Cable’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $10.12 billion 2.47 -$497.00 million $1.72 18.12 Optical Cable $64.09 million 0.55 -$1.73 million N/A N/A

Optical Cable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corning.

Risk and Volatility

Corning has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Optical Cable has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corning beats Optical Cable on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc. develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies. It operates through through the following business segments: Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials and Life Sciences. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for active matrix liquid crystal displays which are used primarily in notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, and LCD televisions. The Optical Communications segment manufactures optical fiber and cable, and hardware and equipment to being a comprehensive provider of industry-leading optical solutions across the broader communications industry pioneer optical fiber, cable and connectivity solutions. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filter products for emissions control in mobile and stationary applications around the world. The Specialty Materials segment manufactures products that provide more than 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals to meet demand for unique customer needs. The Life Sciences segment develops, manufactures and supplies scientific laboratory products. Corning was founded by Amory Houghton Sr. in 1851 and is headquartered in Corning, NY.

Optical Cable Company Profile

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for enterprise and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.