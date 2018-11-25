Contrasting Escalon Medical (ESMC) & Precision Optics (PEYE)

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Escalon Medical alerts:

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Escalon Medical and Precision Optics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $11.40 million 0.08 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Precision Optics $4.04 million 3.77 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

Escalon Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Optics.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 5.40% 5.45% 1.74% Precision Optics -13.59% -27.45% -7.12%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Escalon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Escalon Medical and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Escalon Medical beats Precision Optics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Precision Optics Company Profile

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. The company offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. It also provides components and assemblies, which are designed for industrial and military use. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers through medical device companies. Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. has collaboration with OmniVision Technologies, Inc. to develop optical solutions based on an image sensor integrated with its lenses. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Escalon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.