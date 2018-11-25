Contrasting HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (HNORY) and Macy’s (M)

HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR (OTCMKTS:HNORY) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.8% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR N/A N/A N/A Macy’s 6.72% 22.33% 6.59%

Dividends

Macy’s pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR does not pay a dividend. Macy’s pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macy’s has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR and Macy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Macy’s 2 11 7 0 2.25

Macy’s has a consensus target price of $34.72, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Macy’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR and Macy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Macy’s $24.84 billion 0.40 $1.55 billion $3.77 8.49

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR.

Summary

Macy’s beats HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HARVEY NORMAN H/ADR

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring. The company has 195 franchised complexes under the Harvey Norman, Domayne, and Joyce Mayne brands in Australia; and 89 company-operated stores under the Harvey Norman brand in New Zealand, Ireland, Northern Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, Slovenia, and Croatia. It is also involved in the property investment and media placement activities, as well as provides consumer finance and other commercial loans and advances. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Homebush West, Australia.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

