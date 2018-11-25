Contrasting Mueller Industries (MLI) & Lihua International (LIWA)

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) and Lihua International (OTCMKTS:LIWA) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lihua International has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mueller Industries and Lihua International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mueller Industries $2.27 billion 0.60 $85.59 million $1.49 15.93 Lihua International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mueller Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Lihua International.

Profitability

This table compares Mueller Industries and Lihua International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mueller Industries 3.37% 15.29% 6.16% Lihua International N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Mueller Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lihua International does not pay a dividend. Mueller Industries pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mueller Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Mueller Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Mueller Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.9% of Lihua International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mueller Industries and Lihua International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mueller Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lihua International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Mueller Industries beats Lihua International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Asia, and Mexico. Its Piping Systems segment manufactures copper tubes and fittings, plastic fittings, line sets, and related components for water distribution system, heating system, air-conditioning, and refrigeration applications, as well as drainage, waste, and vent systems. It also manufactures steel pipe nipples; and resells imported brass and plastic plumbing valves, malleable iron fittings, faucets, and plumbing specialty products. This segment sells its products primarily to plumbing, refrigeration, and air-conditioning wholesalers; and hardware wholesalers and co-ops, building product retailers, and air-conditioning original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) through its sales offices and distribution centers, and agents. The company's Industrial Metals segment manufactures and sells brass, bronze, and copper alloy rods; cold-formed aluminum and copper products for automotive, military ordnance, aerospace, and general manufacturing industries; brass and aluminum forgings for automotive components, brass fittings, industrial machinery, valve bodies, gear blanks, and computer hardware; and brass, aluminum, and stainless steel valves, as well as fluid control systems and gas train assembles for compressed gas, pharmaceutical, construction, and gas appliance markets. Its Climate segment offers valves, protection devices, and brass fittings, as well as tubular assemblies and fabrications for various OEMs in the commercial heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) and refrigeration markets; components and accessories for the air-conditioning and refrigeration markets; and coaxial heat exchangers and twisted tubes for HVAC, geothermal, refrigeration, swimming pool heat pump, marine, ice machine, commercial boiler, and heat reclamation markets. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About Lihua International

Lihua International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces copper replacement in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes refined copper products, including copper anode, copper rod, fine and superfine pure copper wire, and copper-clad aluminum (CCA) fine and superfine wires. Its copper rod based wire products comprise cable products used for telephone drop wires and conductors; electric utilities; transmission lines, grid wires, fences, and structured grounds; industrial drop wires, magnet wires, battery cables, and automotive wiring harnesses; and radio frequency shielding, as well as magnet wire products used in electronic motors, transformers, water pumps, automobile meters, energy, industrial, commercial, and residential industries. The company produces and distributes copper and CCA wire products in various forms, including fine wires to smaller wire manufacturers for further processing; magnet wires used for electrical conductivity in a range of motorized appliances; and tin plated wires for the transmission of audio and visual signals. Lihua International, Inc. manufactures and sells copper anode to copper entities, which produce and sell copper cathode to copper products manufacturers. The company sells its products directly to manufacturers or through distributors in the wire and cable industries, as well as through manufacturers in the consumer electronics, audio and visual equipment, white goods, automotive, utility, telecommunications, and specialty cable industries. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Danyang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.