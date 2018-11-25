Contrasting Pengrowth Energy (PGHEF) & Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pengrowth Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million 0.59 -$527.48 million N/A N/A Mid-Con Energy Partners $56.98 million 0.58 -$27.33 million N/A N/A

Mid-Con Energy Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Mid-Con Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -47.93% -36.27% -14.86% Mid-Con Energy Partners -69.81% -28.43% -8.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-Con Energy Partners beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 239 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 577 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the ownership, acquisition, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma and Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves of approximately 19.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

