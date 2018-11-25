Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 28th

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th.

Cooper Tire & Rubber has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cooper Tire & Rubber to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Shares of CTB opened at $33.80 on Friday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1-year low of $22.58 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.62. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $737.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread material; and distributes tires for racing, medium trucks, and motorcycles.

