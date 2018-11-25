Core Laboratories (CLB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $78.44

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $78.44 and last traded at $79.17, with a volume of 24522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ABN Amro upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 68.00% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 61.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,129 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 157.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

