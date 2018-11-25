Corecivic (CXW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CoreCivic, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which provides correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities. It designs, constructs, owns, manages and renovates jails, prisons, government agencies and inmate transportation companies. CoreCivic, Inc., formerly known as Corrections Corporation of America, is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corecivic from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Corecivic has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $462.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Corecivic had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corecivic news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,184.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 35,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $909,593.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,697,111.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corecivic by 411.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Corecivic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Corecivic by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

