Corium International (CORI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CORI. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Corium International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Corium International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corium International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Corium International in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORI opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.61. Corium International has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive sold 3,632,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $45,478,236.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Corium International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Corium International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corium International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Corium International by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

