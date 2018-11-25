Cortex (CTXC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.61 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 48.2% against the US dollar. One Cortex token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00002812 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, UEX, Bithumb and Ethfinex. Cortex has a total market cap of $15.96 million and $4.61 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00009115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00125565 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00189434 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.34 or 0.08367174 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009184 BTC.

Cortex Token Profile

Cortex’s launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,792,458 tokens. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/@CTXCBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX, DragonEX, CoinEx, BitForex, DEx.top, Huobi, CoinTiger, UEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

