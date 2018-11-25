Corvus Gold (KOR) Earns Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research restated their buy rating on shares of Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a C$3.14 target price on the stock.

KOR stock opened at C$2.49 on Thursday. Corvus Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.39 and a 1-year high of C$3.39.

Get Corvus Gold alerts:

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Gold will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward William Yarrow sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Also, insider Carl Brechtel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$1,010,000.00.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.