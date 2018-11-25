Covestro (1COV) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €73.11 ($85.01).

1COV opened at €47.62 ($55.37) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of €61.95 ($72.03) and a 52-week high of €96.32 ($112.00).

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

