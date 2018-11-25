Cowen Reiterates “$59.00” Price Target for TJX Companies (TJX)

Cowen set a $59.00 target price on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TJX. Loop Capital set a $47.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $55.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.19.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 45.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

