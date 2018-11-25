Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Stake Lessened by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,039.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 631,635 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth $48,386,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 10,673.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 258,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 256,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,513,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127,574 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,923,000 after buying an additional 74,028 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $173.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.36. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.63 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.14). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm had revenue of $810.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.37%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, VP Nicholas V. Flanagan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $874,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura A. Daily sold 2,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.60, for a total value of $398,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. Maxim Group lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $146.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

