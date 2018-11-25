Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,000 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 25.4% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 6,033.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $110.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $131.44. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider J Kendall Huber sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $140.00 price objective on Hanover Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

