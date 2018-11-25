Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in HCP, Inc. (HCP)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,357 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of HCP by 87.7% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCP during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCP alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCP. ValuEngine raised HCP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HCP in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised HCP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on HCP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of HCP in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Shares of HCP opened at $28.76 on Friday. HCP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.48 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. HCP had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HCP, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. HCP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.90%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/crawford-investment-counsel-inc-reduces-holdings-in-hcp-inc-hcp.html.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.