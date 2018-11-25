Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,054 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $71,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 7,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 80,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $6,825,877.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $84.86 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

