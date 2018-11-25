Credit Suisse AG Has $315.10 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,719,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,127 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Nike worth $315,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610,808 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $475,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 288,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $24,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nike by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 166,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nike by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,479,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,396,160,000 after acquiring an additional 818,695 shares during the period. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nike from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.74.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $58.54 and a twelve month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nike’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

