Credit Suisse AG Has $79.46 Million Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Praxair were worth $79,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Praxair by 2.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Praxair in the third quarter worth about $225,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Praxair by 139.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Praxair by 414.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Praxair by 22.6% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Praxair alerts:

Shares of PX stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. Praxair, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.00 and a 52 week high of $169.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on PX. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Praxair from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Praxair in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Praxair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Credit Suisse AG Has $79.46 Million Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/credit-suisse-ag-has-79-46-million-stake-in-praxair-inc-px.html.

Praxair Company Profile

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.