Credit Suisse Group (CS) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) debt rose 1.3% against its face value during trading on Friday. The debt issue has a 7.25% coupon and will mature on September 12, 2049. The debt is now trading at $97.50 and was trading at $98.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its share price.

A number of brokerages have commented on CS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

CS opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,515,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,469,000 after acquiring an additional 344,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,538,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 66,330 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,887,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,197,000 after acquiring an additional 58,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,333,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,922,000 after acquiring an additional 202,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,308,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,542,000 after acquiring an additional 936,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

