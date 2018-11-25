Credit Suisse Group Lowers Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Price Target to $99.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $111.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $95.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $87.81 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $117.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In other news, CFO Marshall A. Croom sold 15,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $1,803,388.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,231,776.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

