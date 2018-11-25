Critical Analysis: American Express (AXP) vs. Golden Bull (DNJR)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Golden Bull (NASDAQ:DNJR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Express and Golden Bull’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Express $33.47 billion 2.70 $2.74 billion $5.87 18.01 Golden Bull $6.95 million 13.08 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Bull.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Express and Golden Bull, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Express 1 8 15 0 2.58 Golden Bull 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Express presently has a consensus price target of $112.36, indicating a potential upside of 6.26%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe American Express is more favorable than Golden Bull.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of American Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of American Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

American Express pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Golden Bull does not pay a dividend. American Express pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Express has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American Express and Golden Bull’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Express 9.51% 31.26% 3.41% Golden Bull N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American Express beats Golden Bull on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services. The company's products and services include charge and credit card products, as well as other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; travel-related services; and stored value/prepaid products. Its products and services also comprise merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, merchant financing, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. The company sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through online applications, direct mail, in-house teams, third-party vendors, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Golden Bull

Golden Bull Limited operates as an online finance marketplace company in the People's Republic of China. The company's online marketplace connects individual lenders with individual and small business borrowers for short-term loans. It also provides investment and financing consultancy, and technical services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

