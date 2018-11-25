Critical Review: Giggles N Hugs (GIGL) & Cannae (CNNE)

Giggles N Hugs (OTCMKTS:GIGL) and Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Giggles N Hugs and Cannae, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giggles N Hugs 0 0 0 0 N/A Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cannae has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.10%. Given Cannae’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cannae is more favorable than Giggles N Hugs.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Cannae shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Cannae shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Giggles N Hugs has a beta of 7.65, indicating that its stock price is 665% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannae has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Giggles N Hugs and Cannae’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giggles N Hugs $2.45 million 0.54 -$1.62 million N/A N/A Cannae $1.17 billion 1.06 $108.80 million $1.54 11.19

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Giggles N Hugs.

Profitability

This table compares Giggles N Hugs and Cannae’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giggles N Hugs -35.15% N/A -103.44% Cannae -1.99% -2.08% -1.74%

Summary

Cannae beats Giggles N Hugs on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Giggles N Hugs Company Profile

Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. owns and operates kid-friendly restaurants with play areas for children in 10 years and younger in California. It owns and operates a restaurant in the Westfield Topanga shopping center in Woodland Hills; and a restaurant in the Glendale Galleria in Glendale, California. The company was formerly known as Teacher's Pet, Inc. and changed its name to Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. in August 2010. Giggles N' Hugs, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

