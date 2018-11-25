Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.07 Million Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RCI. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth about $403,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

