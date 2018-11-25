Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PG&E in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 4.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,402,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 100,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PG&E by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,616 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in PG&E by 47.8% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 24,078 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in PG&E by 6.8% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PG&E alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $30.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup set a $48.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $49.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.07.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of -0.09. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,254 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-sells-2254-shares-of-pge-co-pcg.html.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,200 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 605 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 19,200 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.