CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Bank OZK acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,363,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

In related news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.96, for a total value of $279,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.19 per share, with a total value of $95,571.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,774.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $114.81.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

