CryptoEscudo (CESC) Market Capitalization Hits $159,655.00

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoEscudo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoEscudo has a market capitalization of $159,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoEscudo alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00757859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00017175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00001508 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00012099 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Coin Profile

CESC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. The official website for CryptoEscudo is cryptoescudo.pt. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoEscudo

CryptoEscudo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoEscudo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoEscudo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoEscudo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.