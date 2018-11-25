CryptoPing Achieves Market Cap of $349,336.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $349,336.00 and approximately $48.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000909 BTC on exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, YoBit and Tidex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00125847 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00191681 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.26 or 0.07963384 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009209 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was May 16th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,952,089 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech.

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

