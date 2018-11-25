Cummins Inc. (CMI) Holdings Cut by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $144.81 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.72 and a 1 year high of $194.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In related news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.86, for a total transaction of $87,976.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,374.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $111,321.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,111.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,090 shares of company stock worth $4,062,754 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

