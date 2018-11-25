Curo Group (CURO) Bond Prices Rise 0.5%

An issue of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) debt rose 0.5% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 8.25% coupon and is set to mature on September 1, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $88.49 and were trading at $89.75 one week ago. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel changes in its stock price.

CURO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Curo Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Curo Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

CURO stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $632.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.27). Curo Group had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 262.11%. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Curo Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 56,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $1,792,291.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

