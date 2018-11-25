Cybg (CBBYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Cybg (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) was upgraded by Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CBBYF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cybg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Cybg from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of CBBYF opened at $3.40 on Friday. Cybg has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

