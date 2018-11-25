Cybg (CYBG) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Cybg (LON:CYBG) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 285 ($3.72). Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s current price.

CYBG has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays started coverage on Cybg in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Cybg in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 311 ($4.06) price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 288.70 ($3.77).

Shares of Cybg stock opened at GBX 192.70 ($2.52) on Friday. Cybg has a 1 year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

About Cybg

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

