D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.85 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $90.93.

