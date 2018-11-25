DasCoin (DASC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,461.00

DasCoin (CURRENCY:DASC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One DasCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, IDAX and CoinFalcon. DasCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $40,461.00 worth of DasCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DasCoin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00084343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000535 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

DasCoin Profile

DasCoin (CRYPTO:DASC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. DasCoin’s total supply is 889,868,500 coins. The official website for DasCoin is dascoin.com. DasCoin’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DasCoin Coin Trading

DasCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BTC-Alpha and CoinFalcon. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DasCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DasCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DasCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

