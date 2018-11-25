Data#3 Limited (DTL) Insider Richard Anderson Purchases 20,000 Shares

Data#3 Limited (ASX:DTL) insider Richard Anderson bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.52 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,400.00 ($21,560.28).

DTL opened at A$1.56 ($1.10) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Data#3 Company Profile

Data#3 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions primarily in Australia. It operates through two segments, Product and Services. The Product segment offers hardware and software licenses for customers' desktop, network, and data center infrastructure.

