Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lowered its position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Berry Global Group Inc has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

