Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $102,000 in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (SMFG)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,722 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,436,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,316 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,770,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,920,000 after acquiring an additional 433,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,498,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,602,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 386,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

