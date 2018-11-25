Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Invests $240,000 in Medtronic PLC (MDT) Stock

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,796,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 716.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $215,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 39,616 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,274.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $4,876,816.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $92.01 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $76.41 and a 52 week high of $100.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

