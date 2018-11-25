Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Reduces Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (TR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,374 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.30.

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the TOOTSIE ROLL, TOOTSIE POPS, CHILD'S PLAY, CARAMEL APPLE POPS, CHARMS, BLOW-POP, CHARMS MINI POPS, CELLA'S, DOTS, JUNIOR MINTS, CHARLESTON CHEW, SUGAR DADDY, SUGAR BABIES, ANDES, FLUFFY STUFF, DUBBLE BUBBLE, RAZZLES, CRY BABY, NIK-L-NIP, and TUTSI POP trademarks.

