DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Holdings in DTE Energy Co (DTE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,407 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $22,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 886.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP raised its position in DTE Energy by 210.3% in the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 7,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 28.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 11,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.04. DTE Energy Co has a 1 year low of $94.25 and a 1 year high of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

In other DTE Energy news, insider Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $219,539.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $1,197,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 84,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,040 shares of company stock worth $1,919,640. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

