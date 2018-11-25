Delphi Technologies PLC (DLPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) will announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Delphi Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.17 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Delphi Technologies reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Delphi Technologies.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Delphi Technologies had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delphi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Delphi Technologies stock opened at $17.45 on Friday. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. Delphi Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.24, for a total transaction of $241,472.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,911,140.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin J. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $83,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after buying an additional 79,404 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,691,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 148,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 65,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

