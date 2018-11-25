Deltec Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Deltec Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,135 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 4.5% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 180,406.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 9,842,959 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 198,956.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338,491 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 799.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 282,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $480,471,000 after purchasing an additional 251,227 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 296.9% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 198,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,629,000 after purchasing an additional 148,654 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418,279 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,410,791,000 after purchasing an additional 111,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 target price (down from $2,130.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,085.14.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,884,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,757,711,091.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,952.10, for a total transaction of $8,019,226.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,874 shares in the company, valued at $83,694,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,950 shares of company stock worth $54,540,968 over the last three months. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,502.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $741.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,124.74 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

