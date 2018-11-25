DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) Position Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $17,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22,360.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,941.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,369 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 41.3% in the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 4,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

XRAY opened at $36.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $928.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.58 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 41.97%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/25/dentsply-sirona-inc-xray-position-trimmed-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.