DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Post AG provides logistics services primarily in Germany, Europe, America, Asia Pacific and Other regions. The company’s operating segment consists of Post-eCommerce-Parcel; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight and Supply Chain. The PeP division provides mail products, advertising mail, press products, import/export, philately and postbus services as well as eCommerce-parcel services. Express division offers courier and express services. Global Forwarding Freight division provides transports goods by rail, road, air and sea; full, part and less than truckload freight services and intermodal transport services. Supply Chain division provides supply chain logistics solutions which include warehousing, distribution, managed transport, value-added services and supply chain management and consulting services; business process outsourcing and marketing communications solutions. Deutsche Post AG is headquartered in Bonn, Germany. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

DPSGY stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

